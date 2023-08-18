Shoppers in the Wadsley Bridge area of Sheffield will soon have one less supermarket to choose from for their groceries.

A Tesco Superstore located in a retail park in Wadsley Bridge will close its doors for good next month.

The store at Kilner Way Retail Park, off Halifax Road, only opened in April of last year after replacing the supermarket giant’s discount branch, Jack’s, which was axed.

It was the only supermarket at the retail park, which is also home to Pets At Home, Dunelm, Home Bargains, JD Gyms, Halfords, Poundland, Costa, and Buzz Bingo. Two units are currently empty, meaning Tesco will be the third.

Tesco, Kilner Way Retail Park, in Wadsley Bridge, will be closing for good on September 15 due to low customer demand.

A sign on the window of the store states that the Tesco Superstore is permanently closing on Friday, September 15, and the reason is believed to be due to low customer demand. The next closest branch will be on Herries Road, in Southey.

Sheffield has a total of four large Tesco stores, and nine Express stores in the city.