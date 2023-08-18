News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
United boss confronts McBurnie Leeds rumour before Forest return
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Davies excited by United “project” as ex-Everton man signs in at Lane
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack

Tesco Superstore at Sheffield’s Kilner Way Retail Park set to permanently close next month due to low demand

Shoppers in the Wadsley Bridge area of Sheffield will soon have one less supermarket to choose from for their groceries.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 18th Aug 2023, 04:30 BST

A Tesco Superstore located in a retail park in Wadsley Bridge will close its doors for good next month.

The store at Kilner Way Retail Park, off Halifax Road, only opened in April of last year after replacing the supermarket giant’s discount branch, Jack’s, which was axed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was the only supermarket at the retail park, which is also home to Pets At Home, Dunelm, Home Bargains, JD Gyms, Halfords, Poundland, Costa, and Buzz Bingo. Two units are currently empty, meaning Tesco will be the third.

Tesco, Kilner Way Retail Park, in Wadsley Bridge, will be closing for good on September 15 due to low customer demand.Tesco, Kilner Way Retail Park, in Wadsley Bridge, will be closing for good on September 15 due to low customer demand.
Tesco, Kilner Way Retail Park, in Wadsley Bridge, will be closing for good on September 15 due to low customer demand.

A sign on the window of the store states that the Tesco Superstore is permanently closing on Friday, September 15, and the reason is believed to be due to low customer demand. The next closest branch will be on Herries Road, in Southey.

Sheffield has a total of four large Tesco stores, and nine Express stores in the city. 

All colleagues currently based at the Kilner Way Superstore will have the option to be redeployed to another store in the area. 

Related topics:SheffieldSupermarketPets at HomeDunelmHome Bargains