Coun Mazher Iqbal said: “Sheaf Square fountain has had a number of significant faults. The first was a big leak under the paving which we were concerned was leaking treated water into the River Sheaf.

"This was sorted and found it was leaking but thankfully not into the watercourse. It then had a fault on the main panel which was sent away for replacement.

“Covid backlog from the manufacturer has delayed this but I’ve been told that the team expect it to be back on in the next few weeks once the replacement is in.

Torrential rain from Storm Barra cannot hide the fact that Sheffield’s most famous water feature is still not working two years after it broke.

"I asked if there is a manual workaround but unfortunately there isn’t as it’s all computer controlled."

The Cutting Edge stainless steel wall outside Midland Station has been running with water in recent days - but none of it from an electric pump. The same is true of the cascades on the other side of the walkway.

In October, council leader Terry Fox said they developed a ‘significant leak’ in 2019 and had to be investigated and repaired.

The job was hit by delays due to Covid, lengthy exploratory work and electrical faults, he added.

But he added: “The leak is now sorted and spare parts for the main cascades are due with us very soon and we are aiming to switch the feature back on in November.”

The story was prompted by a reader who said: “There was plenty of rainwater today but not the best welcome for visitors stepping off trains into our lovely city.”

