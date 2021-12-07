Facetheory will also use the money to go on a hiring spree and invest in research and development.

The company, founded in Sheffield in 2014, employs 60 and makes moisturisers, cleansers, serums, toners, face oils, sunscreen and makeup. All are ‘vegan and cruelty-free’ it says.

Founder and chief executive, Jamie Shuker, said: “It’s been an incredible journey to date, and I’m so proud of the amazing community we have built so far from our home in South Yorkshire.

Turnover has increased from £2m to £15m in the last three years. More than 40 per cent of business is exports.

“I couldn’t be more excited to have Active Partners on board for this next phase of growth, and their deep expertise and experience in building exceptional, ethical consumer brands will be invaluable as we look to further build out our brilliant team and bring Facetheory’s products to a global audience.”

Active Partners has also invested in Finisterre, The Fold, Honest Burgers, LEON, Northern Monk, Secret Cinema, Soho House and Rapha.

Janice Cargo, investor at Active Partners, said: “Today’s consumers want great skincare products that are clean, natural and that don’t cost the earth. Jamie recognised this, and the team has designed the most exceptional range of innovative, ingredient-led, natural products that consumers genuinely love. The brand's impressive track record and high repeat purchase rates speak for themselves, and this is truly one of the UK’s most exciting and fastest-growing direct to consumer skincare brands."

