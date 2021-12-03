Ant Marketing is spending £3m moving into the former Lloyds Bank Chambers on Church Street. It is set to open in spring.

It will be the firm’s fourth site in the city. The company employs 2,500, making it one of the largest private employers in Sheffield.

It was founded by proud Sheffielder Anthony Hinchliffe.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Hinchliffe. Picture: Chris Etchells

He said: “Ant Marketing continues to invest in its home town of Sheffield - nowhere better!

“We have purchased this important building due to its prominent central Sheffield location. It will be very convenient for our colleagues, it has great transport links.

“Our investment will be in excess of £3m. We have architects on site this week, and remodelling will commence prior to the Christmas break.

“This will be our fourth site in Sheffield and we’ve just had our offer accepted for the fifth.”

The company’s other sites are St Mary’s Gate, Sheaf Quay and Bramall Lane.

Born and raised in Gleadless, Mr Hinchliffe worked in sales jobs for the Financial Times and Stock Exchange before redundancy led him to set up in business. He started at home but soon moved to 13 Fargate after striking a deal with Liberty Life to occupy unused space in return for recruiting salespeople.

Today Ant Marketing works with brands including Heinz, The Economist and RBS.

In 2019, it opened a call centre in the former Mike Brewer Motors garage on Bramall Lane, handling calls for a major retailer.

BUSINESS NEWS: Former John Lewis worker opens shop with redundancy money

BUSINESS NEWS: Liquidators appointed at Sheffield energy company