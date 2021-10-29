Sheffield Council issued an update after a resident complained about how long that water feature and the ‘Rill’ fountain outside Sheffield Hallam University on Howard Street had been out of action, claiming it gave visitors a bad first impression of the city.

James Delaney argued that if those and other fountains in the city are not going to be used or only turned on infrequently, they may as well be demolished.

He said: “The fountains are supposed to enhance the visitor experience - In London there are adverts saying ‘visit Sheffield, it has these stunning water features’, but they’re never working.

The fountain outside Sheffield station has been dry for many months

“There has been continuing comment on how the city centre is improving and it is pleasing to see. However, we seem incapable of doing simple things that are already there. The water feature by the side of Hallam University is now dried up and used as a giant ashtray.

"Hallam has oodles of money, Why they can’t spend a few quid on making it attractive to visitors I don’t know.

“The fountain outside Sheffield Station has become an eyesore. You might as well get rid of it, demolish it and give more space for taxis. Sheffield seems to have a problem with water features.”

When switched on, the fountain outside Sheffield Hallam University adds to the city's urban beauty

The Goodwin fountain stood on Fargate from 1961-1998 before being removed, while the Crucible Fountain still stands on The Moor but the water has been swtiched off for years.

However, visitors coming from the station were generally impressed with the view that greets them. Margaret Richards, from South Cave, said: “The silver fountain is fabulous. I really like that they have kept the facade on the station, it looks amazing. The trees around it are magnificent. I think it looks lovely

Hillary Wilson, from Hull, added: “I am sure it would look lovely to have the fountain switched on, I have never seen it.”

A couple who live in Sheffield said: “It’s nice around the station but as you get into town there is nothing to come in for.”

The Howard Street Rill water feature has become a 'giant ashtray' according to one resident.

A spokesperson for Sheffield Hallam University said that the council has disconnected the electrical supply to the Rill water feature during the development of the campus, but the university will ensure that it comes back on as part of the works.

East Midlands Railway confirmed the fountains outside the station were switched off by the council during the lockdowns.

Council Leader Terry Fox said: “In 2019 the fountain developed a significant leak so we turned it off to investigate and repair it. Covid restrictions and lengthy exploratory work on underground pipework to find the leak have made this very slow compounded by some electrical faults to the water feature equipment. The leak is now sorted and spare parts for the main cascades are due with us very soon and we are aiming to switch the feature back on in November.”