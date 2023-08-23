The square will be hosting celebrations this bank holiday weekend, where visitors can enjoy live music and entertainment in the new space.

Orchard Square in the heart of Sheffield city centre has revealed a new look following extensive refurbishment work finishing on the site, 35 years after it first opened in 1987.

The open-air square in the city centre has had new paving installed throughout along with a central canopy and awnings, providing the popular location a dedicated, weatherproof event space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proove Pizza restaurant and The Old Shoe bar, which has the UK’s most diverse drinks list and 20 rotating draft lines, have both newly opened there.

Entertainment and live music will be coming to the Square this bank holiday weekend, to celebrate the location's new look.

Activities bar Gameshow All-Stars, from the owners of Sheffield’s Great Escape Rooms, is also coming to the Square in early September.

Orchard Square manager Shay Murray said: "We are delighted to be unveiling the Square’s updated look following our futureproofing, refurbishment programme.

"The updated Square now offers our tenants and customers a more modern look and feel, alongside covered outdoor spaces, which has long been asked for and will be used for city centre events and gatherings - providing even more reasons for people to visit."

The new awnings shelter the square, making it a usable event space no matter the weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This bank holiday weekend, August 26 to 28, Orchard Square will be hosting celebrations with live music and entertainment for visitors to enjoy.

Shay continues: "This is an exciting time for Sheffield city centre generally, given various current regeneration works. Orchard Square is thrilled to be part of that programme – and pioneering this new era for our city.