Four, including prison officer, admit being part of conspiracy to supply drugs into HMP Doncaster

They appeared at Sheffield Crown Court, where they were charged with conspiring to supply drugs and illicit articles into a number of prisons, and the associated money laundering.

Prison officer Rio Moran, 30, from Halifax, pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply Class B drugs into prison, conspiring to convey List B articles into prison and money laundering.

James Millington, 31, of HMP Leeds, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class B and C drugs into prison between 2017 and 2020, Conspiring to Supply Class B drugs into prison and Conspiring to Convey List B articles into prison.

Pictured from left to right: Callum Reilly, Claire Anderson, James Millington, Rio Moran

Claire Anderson, 32, from Stockport, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class B and C drugs into prison between 2017 and 2020, conspiring to supply Class B drugs into prison and conspiring to convey List B articles into prison.

Callum Reilly, 30, of no fixed abode from the Stockport area, pleaded guilty to supplying a Class B drug to Anderson, conspiring to convey List B articles into prison and money laundering.

The court heard that officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Prison Anti-Corruption Unit arrested prison officer Rio Moran as she arrived for work in November 2020.

A substantial amount of drugs and phones were found at her home address.

While officers were searching her home, Callum Reilly attended and tried to post further contraband through the front door address and was arrested - the contraband was bound for HMP Doncaster.

HMP Doncaster inmate James Millington was found to be the recipient of the items and was also arrested.

His partner Claire Anderson was found to have assisted and was detained at her home in Stockport, Greater Manchester. Drugs and phones bound for prison were also found at her property.

All four will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on November 5 to be sentenced.