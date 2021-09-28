Sheffield basketball club has team minibus stolen

Thieves broke into a garage in Doncaster overnight on Monday (September 27) and stole the silver Ford minibus belonging to the Sheffield Hatters Basketball Club.

In a social media post, the club said: “Hatters mini bus has been stolen overnight from the garage at Doncaster."

The minibus was purchased with money raised by the club and is used by seven different basketball teams.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured is the silver Ford minibus with the registration YP16 XKS.

The club is now asking anyone with information to contact South Yorkshire Police in a bid to recover the vehicle.

A spokesperson for the club said: “This is a real blow to the club, as we raised money for the minibus just a couple of years ago. We have seven teams that benefit from this bus.

“It is such a shame as we have just got the Women’s British Basketball League team back in action having hosted the launch weekend in Sheffield and getting through to the WBBL Cup Semi-finals.”

Anyone who has seen the bus or has information regarding its whereabouts is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 2962892021.