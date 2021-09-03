Sheffield based ghost hunting retailer sees huge increase in sales as demand for products surges

Sheffield-based Spirit Shack launched in 2019, but since becoming a limited company in January, it has sold £500,000 worth of goods.

Spirit Shack currently sells around 100 products, mostly imported from American suppliers, but it also has a growing range of its own products, including the best-selling Spirit Pod, which creates a static field to identify anything living or dead.

Other popular products sold by the retailer include a 360-degree Motion Tracking Puck, a Digital EVP Recorder and a Touch Activated Ghost Hunting Bear.

Founder Sam Halford said Spirit Shack's significant year-on-year growth had been helped by the number of people introduced to ghost-hunting during lockdown.

He said: “There were lots of people sat at home watching TV during lockdown and many discovered ghost-hunting programmes for the first time like Most Haunted and Ghost Adventures, and there’s also more and more interest in the subject on YouTube.

“The impact has been incredible for us, and we're now the largest ghost hunting equipment stores in the UK with many new products currently in development.

“Our goal now is to expand our own-brand range of ghost hunting products - all designed, built and tested here at Spirit Shack - and to keep growing as fast as we can.”

The boost in sales has led to the family-run company hiring its first three members of staff who will work alongside founder Sam Halford.