Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was the first film in the eight-part movie series and was released back in 2001.

Based on J. K. Rowling's 1997 novel of the same name, it quickly became one of the most popular children’s films of all time, awakening a whole new fantasy world for young minds.

It was also the film which shot actors Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson to childhood fame and made them some of the most recognisable names in British film.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Potter fans in Sheffield will get a treat when cinemas across the city show Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in October to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images.

And this October, cinemas in Sheffield are set to celebrate the incredible milestone with a screening of the original Harry Potter film.

Cineworld

Tickets are now on sale to revisit Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone at Sheffield Cineworld. The movie screens from Friday, October 29 to Sunday, October 31 – during the half term holidays.

In a post on its website, Cineworld says: “Venture back to Hogwarts in the first movie from one of the biggest franchises of all time, a film that introduced us to Daniel Radcliffe's Harry, Emma Watson's Hermione and Rupert Grint's Ron.

"Directed by Chris Columbus (who would also helm the second movie, The Chamber of Secrets), The Philosopher's Stone opens its doors to extraordinary Hogwarts, introducing us to many Potter stalwarts. This includes kindly headmaster Dumbledore (Richard Harris, later played by Michael Gambon), dark arts professor Severus Snape (Alan Rickman), Minerva McGonagall (Maggie Smith) and more.

"Revisit Harry's fledgling battle with the evil Voldemort (eventually portrayed by Ralph Fiennes) and remind yourself of where it all began. The movie screens in both widescreen and 4DX, the latter allowing you to physically feel the danger of the Quidditch matches as moving seats, scents and wind effects immerse you in the Hogwarts atmosphere.”

Fans in Sheffield have already been getting excited, with many people responding to Cineworld’s post saying they can’t wait to enjoy all the action on the big screen all over again.

There will be a number of showings available at Cineworld Sheffield (located at Valley Centertainment) across the three days, including morning, afternoon and evening screenings.

You can book tickets here.

Vue

Vue Sheffield, at Meadowhall, will also be screening the film in honour of the 20th anniversary.

Tickets are available now and there are showings from Friday, October 29 to Thursday, November 4.

The weekday showings are in the evening, with an early evening showing on the Saturday and afternoon showing on the Sunday.

Last year, Vue cinemas screened a two-week Harry Potter movie marathon, showing all eight instalments of the series on the big screen.

You can book tickets to watch Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone at Vue Sheffield here.

Odeon

Odeon Luxe in Sheffield also has tickets available to watch the first Harry Potter film on the big screen in October.

The cinema, on Arundel Gate, will be showing the movie in the afternoon on Saturday, October 30 and Sunday, October 31.