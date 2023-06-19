Dreams of eco-housing on the site of a stately home in Sheffield are still alive as a deadline for bids looms.​​​​​

Campaigners say donating Banner Cross Hall to the community has not been ruled out by bosses at building firm Henry Boot, which currently has its headquarters there.

The 202-year-old listed hall on Ecclesall Road South is estimated to be worth £2m - with a further £10m required to modernise the leaky and draughty building.

It is for sale and bids must be in by noon on Friday, June 23.

Green candidate Peter Gilbert wants eco-friendly housing and allotments on the 10-acre plot between Ecclesall Road South and Carterknowle Road.

But campaigners want Henry Boot to abandon the sale of Banner Cross Hall and give it away for eco-housing and wildlife. The audacious request - backed by a petition - was made by Green Party candidate Peter Gilbert

He said Henry Boot boss Tim Roberts has not ruled out donating the hall for 'social value' uses.

He added: “So I guess if they get no bids then maybe they ‘could’ look at giving it away. Since starting the petition in April we have been contacted by many residents concerned about the site’s future. We thank Tim for meeting with us and taking on board the views of the more than 600 people who have signed and commented so far to preserve Banner Cross Hall and woodland for nature and community.

“Although it is unlikely that the company would choose to donate the property to the community, they would look favourably on a future use that brings social value. Opportunities for impact investment, ‘meanwhile use’ and community shares were discussed, but any group looking to occupy the site would have to put in a competitive bid,” he said.

The size of the plot on Ecclesall Road South can be seen on Google Earth.

“It would be a great site for many different purposes; an intergenerational co-housing project, a forest school, an arts space, an urban farm, a nature reserve, these are just some ideas. Whatever the future holds, there is an opportunity here to maximise socio-economic value and think outside the box.”

“The Friends of Banner Cross Hall will continue to keep a close eye on any future planning applications to make sure that the character and the ecology of the site is protected,” he added.

Peter Whiteley, head of Knight Frank estate agents in Sheffield, said there had been a “good level” of interest but whether there had been any bids was “confidential”.

Henry Boot is moving into modern offices in Sheffield City Council’s £480m Heart of the City 2 development.