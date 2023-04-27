News you can trust since 1887
Builders Henry Boot urged to give away £2m Sheffield mansion 'to the community'

Sheffield’s biggest building company is being urged to donate its headquarters - a £2m listed stately home - to the community.​​​​​​​

By David Walsh
Published 27th Apr 2023, 12:24 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 12:26 BST

Campaigners want Henry Boot to abandon the sale of Banner Cross Hall and give it away for eco-housing and wildlife. The audacious request - backed by a petition - was made by Green candidate Peter Gilbert who wants eco-friendly housing, a community hub, allotments, nature reserve and forest school on the 10-acre plot between Ecclesall Road South and Carterknowle Road.

Henry Boot is selling the ‘leaky and draughty’ 202-year-old building and moving into modern offices in Sheffield City Council’s £480m Heart of the City 2 development.

It is understood staff were told it is worth £2m but an upgrade would cost £10m. The hall comes with 10 acres of land in a area where house prices have rocketed and could come under pressure for residential development.

Green candidate Peter Gilbert wants eco-friendly housing and allotments on the 10-acre plot between Ecclesall Road South and Carterknowle Road.
Green candidate Peter Gilbert wants eco-friendly housing and allotments on the 10-acre plot between Ecclesall Road South and Carterknowle Road.

Mr Gilbert said Henry Boot was 'doing very well' and urged chief executive Tim Roberts to write his name into the pantheon of Sheffield's great philanthropists including Mark Firth, JG Graves, Edgar Allen, Rawson, Harrison and more recently David and Jane Richards.

He said: “Mr Roberts, would you consider donating the property to the community, as a Community Interest Company. Our principal aim is to preserve this special environment and the proud history of Henry Boot.”

The hall has been has been home to the company for 90 years. The grounds are home to ‘multiple badger setts’ and a rookery, Mr Gilbert says, rooks are amber-listed birds.

Mr Roberts did not respond to The Star.

Knight Frank has not put a price on the hall and is inviting offers. But staff have been told it is worth about £2m and would cost £10m to modernise.
Knight Frank has not put a price on the hall and is inviting offers. But staff have been told it is worth about £2m and would cost £10m to modernise.
The hall grounds are home to multiple badger setts and a rookery, campaigners say.
The hall grounds are home to multiple badger setts and a rookery, campaigners say.
The size of the plot on Ecclesall Road South can be seen on Google Earth.
The size of the plot on Ecclesall Road South can be seen on Google Earth.