A former landmark Sheffield pub has been sold - with uncertainty remaining over the future of the famous site.

The Queen’s Head pub building, on Wortley Road, High Green, has now been sold, subject to completion, after the venue was put up for auction.

Having been put up with a guide price of £190,000, the former local ended up being sold for £218,500 by Sheffield auctioneers Mark Jenkinson.

Last year, Sheffield Council granting planning permission for the building to be converting into a residential building, a change of use from its previous use as a pub.

The Queens Head pub, on Wortley Road, High Green, would be converted into a house, under plans submitted to Sheffield City Council | Google

The sale which has just gone through covers the freehold building, and it was advertised with details of the planning application which had been granted.

It also stated that the building could also suit a variety of different commercial uses subject to obtaining all the required planning consents.

The pub is understood to have been running in High Green for around 140 years, according to locals.

The Star has attempted to contact the new owners for more information on their plans.

The property already has manager’s accommodation upstairs, including three bedrooms, a kitchen, living room and office.

But the plans submitted to the council show how, if approved, a fourth bedroom would be added upstairs, while the ground floor would be reconfigured to create a living room, dining area, lounge and kitchen.

The plans also state how one extra car parking space would be created outside, bringing the total number to three.

Only ‘minor’ alterations to the existing premises would be made, the application adds, with no new buildings or extensions.

The Queens Head on Wortley Road, High Green, was known as a community pub which hosted regular events, including quiz nights and live music.

The pub had a 4.3/5 star average rating from more than 80 Google reviews, with one fan calling it a ‘cracking pub’ with a ‘really good atmosphere and friendly locals’.