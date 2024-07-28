Sheffield Retro: The 20 lost Sheffield pubs you told us you'd love to see back again

So we went out into the street and asked residents which of those pubs, that have been lost over the years, they missed most.

After asking people in person, we were also given many suggestions on social media as to the pubs that you would most love to see back if you could.

Some of them are demolished, but some were once in buildings that still exist.

So we have searched the archives to find pictures of 20 of those suggestions, and have put them together as a gallery.

You can look through that gallery below.

Take a look and see how many of those you once visited yourself.

Pubs you want back again 20 pubs Star you told us you'd love to have back again

The Stone House Pub, Church Street Sue Goodjohn said she would like to see The Stone House Pub, Church Street, brought back. Kath Hackwood said: "The Stonehouse was unique. Absolutely one of the best pubs of all time... and I'm an expert! " Stephen Coggon: added: "They did a fantastic steak pie and chips."

The Cannon Albert J Broderick said: "Cannon pub. I only went once and it was an interesting experience!" Photo shows The Cannon pub, on Castle Street, Sheffield city centre, in November 1990.