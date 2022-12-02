Pubs have had it tough in recent years, and over a dozen were lost in the city after the coronavirus pandemic. But they still have a place in people’s hearts in Sheffield. And residents have told The Star what they love about their favourite venues, with good food among the top features.

We hit the streets asking people’s views. Common themes emerged from the people, with the food, atmosphere and friendly landlords all emerging as important factors.

The Florentine

Sheffield residents have revealed their favourite pubs in the city – and explained what makes them so popular. PIctured clockwise from top left are The Red Lion, The Bay Horse, The Punchbowl, The Florenine, The Sword Dancer, and The Cavendish

Janet Yates, from Fulwood, said her favourite was The Florentine, on Fulwood Road. She said: “It’s a nice, friendly atmosphere, and good food.”

The Sword Dancer

Andrew Booth, from Handsworth, also went for a local. He said: “I like the Sword Dancer in Handsworth, because it has a nice, local family atmosphere and it has good catering as well.”

The Cavendish

Matthew France, of Southey Green, opted for a city centre venue – The Cavendish, on West Street. He said: “Basically, it’s because it’s cheap and cheerful , its got games and stuff to play on, and it’s pretty close to my work, so it’s a good place to go straight after work, as well.”

The Punchbowl

Henry Dale, who lives near the city centre, thought it was a tough choice, but opted for a venue away from the city centre. He said: “It’s hard for me to think, because there are a lot of good pubs in Sheffield. But generally I end up going to The Punchbowl in Crookes, where there’s a good quiz, there’s some good food, particularly the pies – and also because I was there last nigh! I go there with my friends fairly often.”

Bay Horse

Huw Thomas, from Sheffield, also opted for a venue away from the centre, opting for the Bay Horse, in Pitsmoor. He said: “The landlady and landlord are one reason, and the other reason would just be the people who go in there – lovely people going in there, and there’s very nice Guinness.

The Red Lion

