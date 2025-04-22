Buildings of Sheffield: 14 abandoned buildings still standing but no longer in use in 2025

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 11:16 BST

They were once bustling Sheffield venues - but these 14 buildings have since been abandoned and now stand empty.

Ranging from popular pubs in the city to factories and shops, all of them have been left empty over years, some of them for decades.

We have put together a gallery looking at what these Sheffield buildings now look like, and where applicable, what the future could hold for them.

For some of them, we do not know what the future holds for them, or whether planners, architects, developers and the local community will take steps to ensure these important buildings are restored and returned to being a functioning part of the city rather than monuments to decay, or even demolished.

Take a look at the pictures below, and see how many you recognise.

Sheffield's Old Town Hall, on Waingate, in the city centre, dates back to 1808 and has been disused for more than a quarter of a century. Plans to convert it into a hotel, apartments and a souk-style market were approved in 2019, but work has yet to begin.

1. Old Town Hall - outside

Sheffield's Old Town Hall, on Waingate, in the city centre, dates back to 1808 and has been disused for more than a quarter of a century. Plans to convert it into a hotel, apartments and a souk-style market were approved in 2019, but work has yet to begin. Photo: Other

Restoration work is proposed for the former Sheffield Salvation Army Citadel in the city centre, at Cross Burgess Street. It has been empty for several years.

2. Salvation Army Citadel

Restoration work is proposed for the former Sheffield Salvation Army Citadel in the city centre, at Cross Burgess Street. It has been empty for several years. Photo: Sheffield City Council

The former Boardwalk / Black Swan was once one of Sheffield's best known music venues. But the site on Snig Hill, Sheffield. has been empty since the Meltdown Bar closed, well over a yea ago. Photo: David Kessen, National World

3. Boardwalk / Black Swan

The former Boardwalk / Black Swan was once one of Sheffield's best known music venues. But the site on Snig Hill, Sheffield. has been empty since the Meltdown Bar closed, well over a yea ago. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World Photo: David Kessen

Debenhams in Sheffield city centre, at the top of The Moor, has been left empty since it closed in 2021.

4. Debenhams the moor

Debenhams in Sheffield city centre, at the top of The Moor, has been left empty since it closed in 2021. | NW Photo: DW

