Ranging from popular pubs in the city to factories and shops, all of them have been left empty over years, some of them for decades.

We have put together a gallery looking at what these Sheffield buildings now look like, and where applicable, what the future could hold for them.

For some of them, we do not know what the future holds for them, or whether planners, architects, developers and the local community will take steps to ensure these important buildings are restored and returned to being a functioning part of the city rather than monuments to decay, or even demolished.

Take a look at the pictures below, and see how many you recognise.

1 . Old Town Hall - outside Sheffield's Old Town Hall, on Waingate, in the city centre, dates back to 1808 and has been disused for more than a quarter of a century. Plans to convert it into a hotel, apartments and a souk-style market were approved in 2019, but work has yet to begin. Photo: Other Photo Sales

2 . Salvation Army Citadel Restoration work is proposed for the former Sheffield Salvation Army Citadel in the city centre, at Cross Burgess Street. It has been empty for several years. Photo: Sheffield City Council Photo Sales

3 . Boardwalk / Black Swan The former Boardwalk / Black Swan was once one of Sheffield's best known music venues. But the site on Snig Hill, Sheffield. has been empty since the Meltdown Bar closed, well over a yea ago. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World Photo: David Kessen Photo Sales

4 . Debenhams the moor Debenhams in Sheffield city centre, at the top of The Moor, has been left empty since it closed in 2021. | NW Photo: DW Photo Sales