A plot of green land that has been left vacant for decades and is home to a unique sculpture by a top artist has gone up for sale.

Described as an ‘exceptional commercial development opportunity’ by estate agents at eXp UK, the eight acres of land off Brightside Lane in Darnall is nestled between two railway tracks.

Located besides the River Don, it sits next to a number of other commercial units including Le Bon Vin Wine Merchants, the Cavavin wine shop and Dribond aluminium frame suppliers.

Google map images show a number of cars parked in part of the space, with vegetation and grass covering the majority.

A plot of green space that homes 'The Eye of the Needle' sculpture has gone up for sale for more than three million pounds. Estate agents have described it as an exceptional commercial development opportunity'. Pictured is the sculpture back in 1993. | Google/Sheffield Hallam University

The land is also home to the ‘Oak Needle’ a natural art piece by renowned sculptor David Nash OBE.

Unveiled in 1992, the piece is made from an oak tree carved to create a needle-like shape with gap in the middle.

Over the years, surrounding vegetation has not been maintained, and the sculpture is now difficult to see behind the nearby trees.

Beyond this, the land has been vacant for years, with the only proposal on Sheffield City Council’s planning portal coming from 1985, when developers suggested using the land to dismantle vehicles and sell parts.

Ultimately, the council refused the application.

However, estate agents are suggesting the land has promise due to its easy access to the M1.

They write: “Bordering the River Don, this expansive site is ideally positioned for a wide range of commercial or industrial uses and stands as the last major development plot in this sought-after location.

“Surrounded by established businesses and with excellent transport links nearby, this unique opportunity offers immense potential in one of Sheffield’s most active commercial corridors.”

It is up for sale with a guide price of £3,500,000.

Additional opportunities for developers include buying nearby structures currently housing City Motor Factors and AFP Vehicle Hire.

The estate agent continues: “There's also the option to purchase ‘Phase Two’, which includes additional land and existing buildings.

“These structures offer flexible potential and could be incorporated into a larger scheme - available at the right price.”