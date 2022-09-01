Orchard Square Sheffield: Proove Pizza lines up former shop building for restaurant plan
Plans are being drawn up to open up a pizza restaurant in a former Sheffield town centre clothing store building.
Under the proposals, the Sheffield based pizza firm Proove Pizza would take over the building on Orchard Square that was previously home to the Fat Face clothing store until earlier this year.
A planning application has been placed in the window of the former store, seeking permission for a drinks licence and to play live and recorded music inside the building.
It states: “Dough Bites Three has applied to Sheffield City Council for a premises licence for Proove, unit 18, Orchard Square...as follows:
"To permit the sale of alcohol, live and recorded and music between the hours of 8am and midnight Sunday to Thursday, and 8am and 2am Friday and Saturday (plus 30 minutes opening each day for dispersal purposes).”
Sheffield based Proove Pizza first opened up in the city in 2015 with its first shop having started in Broomhill in 2015. Since then it has expanded and it now also has restaurants in Manchester and Hertfordshire.
It is believed it would be looking to open its Orchard Square restaurant in the new year.
Former Orchard Square Fat Face shop
The Star first reported that Fat Face was planning to close its Orchard Square shop last November, having been trading from the unit for several years up until its closure.
Orchard Square already has several other food and drink outlets which are already operating from the centre, which is near the top of Fargate in the city centre.