​​​​Builders are in the former Halifax bank on Surrey Street, which was bought by hospitality chain Mitchells & Butlers last year. One said it was an 18-week project and they hoped to be finished in December.

Workers could be seen taking large wooden beams inside. Two skips have been placed in parking bays outside the building - which is opposite Sheffield Town Hall - and Cafe Tucci next door.

The activity comes two years after the firm announced the project. The company was granted planning permission just before lockdown in March 2020.

At the time, documents showed the hotel would be an Innkeeper’s Lodge. The restaurant was set to be on the ground floor and basement but there was no parking. Some 48 full-time jobs were due to be created.

The firm stated then: “The restaurant will attract additional footfall to this part of the retail core and improve the city centre’s tourism offer.”

The building dates back to 1893. It has been empty since 2017.

Historic Surrey Street boasts the Grade I listed Town Hall and six Grade II listed buildings including the Central Library, Channing Hall, The Graduate pub, numbers 67 and 69 and Leader House.

It is also home to the Montgomery Theatre, Tudor Square and the Winter Garden and is the main pedestrian route from Midland railway station into the city centre.