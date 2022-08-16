Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bosses at the Sheffield shopping centre say they are excited about giving details of the plans as soon as they are able to.

The giant department store has been empty since the historic chain went bust last year.

A Meadowhall spokeswoman said: “Conversations with a potential occupier are progressing well and we’re excited about updating on the plans once we’re able to.”

In February, Meadowhall director Darren Pearce said he was ’90 per cent confident' of signing someone for the unit and hoped to make an announcement in summer.

When asked whether it was John Lewis, he pointed out the company had been closing stores, including in Sheffield city centre.

As well as Debenhams, Meadowhall lost Topshop and Miss Selfridge last year. Some 25 shops opened in the same period and six more in the first five months of 2022.