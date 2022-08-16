News you can trust since 1887
Meadowhall Sheffield: Bosses give update on talks with potential occupier for giant Debenhams unit

Talks with a potential occupier for the former Debenhams at Meadowhall are ‘progressing well’.

By David Walsh
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 12:18 pm

Bosses at the Sheffield shopping centre say they are excited about giving details of the plans as soon as they are able to.

The giant department store has been empty since the historic chain went bust last year.

The huge Debenhams in Meadowhall closed when the historic chain went under last year.

A Meadowhall spokeswoman said: “Conversations with a potential occupier are progressing well and we’re excited about updating on the plans once we’re able to.”

In February, Meadowhall director Darren Pearce said he was ’90 per cent confident' of signing someone for the unit and hoped to make an announcement in summer.

When asked whether it was John Lewis, he pointed out the company had been closing stores, including in Sheffield city centre.

In February Meadowhall boss Darren Pearce said he was 90 per cent confident of finding a new occupier.

As well as Debenhams, Meadowhall lost Topshop and Miss Selfridge last year. Some 25 shops opened in the same period and six more in the first five months of 2022.

