A former fish and chip shop could be turned into a cafe if plans are approved.

Greystones Fish Bar closed permanently in the summer of 2024.

It is believed the closure came about as the couple who ran it for many years chose to retire.

The business, on the corner of Greystones and Blair Atholl roads, was an unchanging fixture in the neighbourhood beloved of its many regular customers.

Plans have been submitted to convert a former fish and chip shop into a cafe. | Google/Tim Steadman Architecture

Now, a year on, and plans have been submitted to turn the once-beloved chippy into a cafe.

Plans were received by the council on July 28, and include the demolition of an existing outbuilding containing a water closet and storage.

If approved, the plans would also see the erection of a single-story rear extension.

Drawings shared on the council’s planning portal show how the new extension will be used as a toilet, with a separate area for storage.

The cafe itself would be split into two spaces, with a counter for serving at the front and seating area to the rear.

A new wall would also be constructed in the kitchen, to provide a new hallway that leads to the upstairs flat, separating it from the business.