A popular and longstanding Sheffield fish and chip shop has closed and the property is for sale.

Greystones Fish Bar has stopped serving permanently, believed to be due to the retirement of the couple who ran it for many years.

The business, on the corner of Greystones and Blair Atholl roads, was an unchanging fixture in the neighbourhood beloved of its many regular customers.

Greystones Fish Bar on Greystones Road has closed after many years serving the local community. | National World

It was low key and had only a handful of online reviews - but they were almost all positive.

Now, the property is being advertised by Eddisons for £300,000. Its advert on Rightmove states it has ‘potential for redevelopment’.