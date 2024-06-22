Sheffield chippy: Greystones Fish Bar closes permanently marking end of an era
Greystones Fish Bar has stopped serving permanently, believed to be due to the retirement of the couple who ran it for many years.
The business, on the corner of Greystones and Blair Atholl roads, was an unchanging fixture in the neighbourhood beloved of its many regular customers.
It was low key and had only a handful of online reviews - but they were almost all positive.
Now, the property is being advertised by Eddisons for £300,000. Its advert on Rightmove states it has ‘potential for redevelopment’.
It includes a hot food take-away and kitchen and a three-bedroom flat on upper floors.
