Plans have been drawn up to build in special karaoke facilities in a Sheffield city centre bar.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olivia’s Townhouse, on West Street, announced that it was closing in late December, and has been shut since then.

But the bar also added an entry onto its social media pages in January stating: “Stay tuned. Something special is coming soon 2025.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, a notice has appeared in the window of the venue, describing plans to make changes, in the name ‘Olivia’s’.

An application has been made to set up karaoke booths in Olivia's on West Street, Sheffield. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

The application has been filed by Innvest Leisure (Sheff BO) Limited, the company which has filed applications for Olivia’s in the past, and describes changes to the licence for the premises that would see karaoke booths installed upstairs in the building.

It describes the proposed variation as: “For the variation of the premises licence to permit some layout changes to be made to the first floor of the premises to include the construction of karaoke pods.”

No date has appeared for the re-opening of the bar.

Innvest are a business based in the North East of England.

Karaoke booths are spaces in bars where groups of friends can go together to sing karaoke without the whole venue seeing them. The size of the space can vary.

Some venues in Sheffield already operate them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivia’s Townhouse opened in July 2021, selling cocktails and food on Sheffield’s best known party street.

But its closure was confirmed on its social media pages in a message which stated: “We are now closed.

“Thank you to all our followers and customers, we have so many fond memories with you all, but we have decided to close our doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have contacted all existing bookings via email to inform them of this news. Apologies for any inconvenience, and thank you for your support. From all us in the Olivia’s team, wishing you all the best for 2025.”

As well as its cocktails, Olivia’s was known for its ‘bottomless brunches’ and also ran classes in making cocktails.