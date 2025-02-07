Plans for a former takeaway building on West Street in Sheffield have finally been expained after mysterious changes to the building.

Unexplained words initially began to appear on the site of what used to be the Adnan’s takeaway on West Street in January.

And then last week the front of the building appeared to be being painted black.

The mysterious words, fixed to the walls above the windows on the building, on the corner of West Street and Rockingham Street read: “We are the memorial as the bearers of memory. We are the monument”.

PIcture shows the former Adnans shop on West Street, as the mystery over the words appearing on its wall is solved. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Now the reason for the words has been revealed - and it is not to do with the next business taking over.

But it is part of a move to convert the building into a part of a work of art, where the people who use it in the future will be part of the art.

The building’s owners approached artist Yuen Fong Ling to use the building as part of his ongoing exhibition at the Graves Gallery, in Sheffield city centre, called We Are The Monument.

Yuen said he was approached by the owners of the building, called The James, and Sheffield City Council, to develop an idea for a public artwork at the site.

He said: “We really liked the idea that a monument could be a space where everyday life happens and celebrate working people.

“Where we are now, is a permanent artwork, a sign that wraps around the building, and door plates for the proposed new doors. And the artwork is complete when someone moves into the space and uses it!

“Currently there is no-one in the space, until the right organisation/business comes along. More than likely a coffee shop or cafe - we don't yet know.”

He said it linked back to the exhibition at the Graves Gallery, We are the Monument, which explores Sheffield's permanent museum collections through how Sheffield does public memorials and monuments.

The show has recently been extended for another year until December 2025.