Old Town Hall Sheffield: Plans for flats in historic building finally moving ahead
There has been no outward sign of work for more than two years
and live on Freeview channel 276
Plans to turn Sheffield’s Old Town Hall into apartments are moving ahead, The Star understands.
Owner Gary Ata has been having discussions with city council planners about the heritage building in Castlegate. It is believed a planning application is being prepared.
Mr Ata bought the 215-year-old listed building almost two years ago in December 2021 and registered a firm called The Court House Apartments (Sheffield).
There has been no outward sign of work since then but urban explorers regularly gain access and bring back photos of the interior showing advancing decay.
Valerie Bayliss, chair of the Friends of the Old Town Hall, said the cheapest option would be to knock down the 1950s wing on Castle Street and build flats on there. Although included in the listing, she thought the council might grant consent, or it could be de-listed.
But that would still leave the majority of the crumbling building untouched. In 2018 the Friends hired experts who said restoration costs would be £15m, versus a £3m value once work was complete - a massive 'conservation deficit'.
But Ms Bayliss said it wasn’t too late.
"It’s still capable of being restored without wrecking the historic fabric. But I live in fear because the longer it’s left the move expensive it is going to be!"
Mr Ata owns six blocks of flats in Sheffield. He has been prosecuted by Sheffield City Council twice and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue. He has also faced action from the Health and Safety Executive, Information Commissioner and Employment Tribunal Service.
Tenants and investors have also launched legal action.