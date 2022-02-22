Property developer Gunes ‘Gary’ Ata and his firm Noble Design and Build have been hauled before the courts, the Health and Safety Executive, the Information Commissioner’s Office and the Tribunal Service in the past, it has emerged.

It has left the Friends of the Old Town Hall ‘concerned’ about the future of the listed building.

Last week, The Star revealed Mr Ata had bought the building after the previous owner went bust.

Mr Ata has not responded to requests for information.

It is now owned by a firm called The Court House Apartments (Sheffield) Ltd, giving an indication of plans for its future. Mr Ata is the sole director.

Mr Ata was found guilty by Sheffield Magistrates Court of failing to provide information about cladding at London Court on London Road. It was later provided and the cladding was removed.

Noble Design and Build, based in Telford, has completed several apartment blocks in Sheffield.

WHAT IS CAUSING CONCERN?

Thermal insulation is visible at London Court today and it appears replacement panels have yet to be fitted.

Thermal insulation is visible today and it appears replacement panels have yet to be fitted.

Last year, a resident of the Lightbox flats on Earl Street complained about unfinished building work, rubbish and a skip near the entrance, while an on-site gym and cinema had not opened.

A company spokesman said there had been delays due to Covid.

In January last year, Mr Ata lost a Tribunal Service case over the ‘reasonableness’ of service charges. The judge also found he had presented ‘misleading’ evidence.

In 2018, the Heath and Safety Executive served an improvement notice on Mr Ata for failing to secure the perimeter of a construction site on Earl Street in Sheffield.

Also in 2018, the firm was fined £4,500 at magistrates’ court after breaking data protection laws by failing to comply with an Information Notice.

The company also failed to register with the Information Commissioner’s Office, despite it being a criminal offence to do so.

WHAT ARE THE FRIENDS SAYING?

Valerie Bayliss, who chairs the Friends of the Old Town Hall, said: “The information causes us some concern and we will be seeking a meeting with Mr Ata to discuss his plans for the building. We are concerned to make sure at least some of the historic features are retained.”

Data from Companies House shows Mr Ata is the director of 11 other companies, some of them controlling apartment buildings in Sheffield including the Lightbox, The Hub, Printworks, London Court, Kelham Works and St Mary’s House.

Built in 1808, the Old Town Hall - which also housed Sheffield’s courts - has been disused for 25 years.

It was bought by Sheffield developer Efe Omu for £750,000 in January 2020.

He obtained planning permission for 12 apartments, 12 hotel rooms, a roof terrace and commercial uses on the ground floor and basement.

But he was unable to meet repayment deadlines due to lockdown, leading to the scheme being in default with lenders.

It was put up for sale in the summer and attracted several offers. It sold in December.