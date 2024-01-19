News you can trust since 1887
Loxley Driving Range: Sheffield venue stops selling alcohol after police request licensing review

The owner has said he wants to concentrate on the golf

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 19th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
A driving range in Sheffield has decided to stop selling alcohol after police requested a licensing review.

Loxley Driving Range said it had chosen to surrender its licence and to concentrate on golf.

Loxley Driving Range, on Myers Lane, SheffieldLoxley Driving Range, on Myers Lane, Sheffield
Owner Wesley Robinson said only soft drinks would be served at the popular venue on Myers Lane, Loxley, from now on.

He told The Star: "We've decided to surrender our licence as we're not interested in selling alcohol any more.

"It's a safe, family friendly place, with a great atmosphere, and we just want to concentrate on the golf."

John O’Malley, liquor licensing manager at South Yorkshire Police, had told The Star: "We have been monitoring Loxley Driving Range following a number of incidents over the past 12 months.

"We have now requested a review of the premises' licence after a breach of its licensing conditions."

According to the Sheffield Council website, the application for a review was received on December 20.

Mr Robinson said he was only aware of one incident at the venue, which he described as a 'scuffle' which happened in November last year.

Loxley Driving Range, which sits in the picturesque Sheffield countryside, has an average rating of 4.7 stars out of five from nearly 200 Google reviews.

