A driving range in Sheffield has decided to stop selling alcohol after police requested a licensing review.

Loxley Driving Range said it had chosen to surrender its licence and to concentrate on golf.

Loxley Driving Range, on Myers Lane, Sheffield

Owner Wesley Robinson said only soft drinks would be served at the popular venue on Myers Lane, Loxley, from now on.

He told The Star: "We've decided to surrender our licence as we're not interested in selling alcohol any more.

"It's a safe, family friendly place, with a great atmosphere, and we just want to concentrate on the golf."

John O’Malley, liquor licensing manager at South Yorkshire Police, had told The Star: "We have been monitoring Loxley Driving Range following a number of incidents over the past 12 months.

"We have now requested a review of the premises' licence after a breach of its licensing conditions."

According to the Sheffield Council website, the application for a review was received on December 20.

Mr Robinson said he was only aware of one incident at the venue, which he described as a 'scuffle' which happened in November last year.