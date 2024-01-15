Sheffield Houses: 16 photos show Loxley home combining “functionality and sheer elegance” selling at £850,000
Two of the bedrooms include sleek, modern ensuites.
This five-bedroom home on the sought-after Loxley Road could be yours for £850,000.
The property offers an interior which combines “style, functionality and sheer elegance, according to Estate Agents MorfittSmith.
Electric gates add privacy and security to the property while an extensive driveway offers space for multiple cars.
There is also an outside workroom, adding convenience and versatility to the property, set in the wraparound garden.
16 photos below show what the property - which could be yours - has to offer.