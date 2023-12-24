News you can trust since 1887
O2 Academy Sheffield: Mystery surrounds future of popular venue closed at Christmas

There has been no update since original closure announcement

By David Walsh
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 12:28 GMT
Updated 24th Dec 2023, 08:55 GMT
A major Sheffield venue is closed at Christmas after announcing tests for crumbly concrete in September.

The O2 Academy on Arundel Gate has postponed or moved events up to February.

The O2 Academy on Arundel Gate has been closed since September.
Joe Carnall Jnr & Friends XIII were due to play on Saturday December 23. The event has been moved to Network on Matilda Street.

Four sessions of Bongo's Bingo between December 22 and 30 have been cancelled.

Bombay Bicycle Club on February 8 has been to the Octagon at Sheffield University.

O2 Music Group issued a statement on September 28 announcing it would close temporarily for RAAC 'crumbly' concrete tests.

The Star visited the site on Tuesday October 17 and spoke to contractors who said they were due to finish surveying the next day.

There has been no update since, despite repeated requests.

In August, the government revealed some schools were unsafe due to RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete), which can fail without warning.

It triggered an investigation into thousands of buildings which could have been built with the material, including hospitals and prisons from the 1950s to the 1990s.

