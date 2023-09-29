It is the latest city building to be affected by the scandal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A major Sheffield entertainment venue is closed until further notice due to tests for crumbly concrete.

The O2 Academy has shut as a precautionary measure following guidance relating to RAAC (Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete). A Goth-Punk weekend event at the site on Arundel Gate, featuring bands including Cockney Rejects and GBH, has been postponed.

The O2 Academy says it will be temporarily closed as a precautionary measure following recent guidance relating to RAAC (Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete).

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star was alerted to the problem by a reader David Warwick.

He said: "The event this weekend has been postponed at very short notice leaving many people with no time to alter their plans. Hotels booked, time off work arranged, etc.

"However, I can find nothing mentioned about this on the O2 Academy website. All other events listed in October are going ahead, so I'm really confused. I have not heard of repairs being completed so quickly, or is it just an inspection?"

A spokesperson for O2 Academy Sheffield said: "O2 Academy Sheffield is a landmark 1960s entertainment venue in the city. The safety of our employees, performers and visitors is of paramount importance, and this cautionary approach is being taken by many other live entertainment buildings and theatres across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We sincerely apologise for the disappointment this temporary closure will cause. We will share further updates as soon as we are able."

A closure notice on the website is dated Thursday. The listing for the Goth-Punk event was removed on Friday afternoon.

It had stated: "So you know, this show will be rescheduled. Don't worry though, all tickets will be valid for the new date so hang on to them; your ticket agent will be in touch to tell you more."

In August, the government announced some schools were unsafe due to RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) which can fail without warning.