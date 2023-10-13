The company has not said when it might reopen

A major Sheffield venue remains closed for a third week amid concerns about RAAC crumbly concrete.

The O2 Academy on Arundel Gate has moved or cancelled gigs through to late October after the building was shut as a precautionary measure for 'detailed surveys'.

The O2 Academy on Arundel Gate remains closed.

It means at least eight events have been cancelled or moved since an announcement on September 28. The most recent are ‘Punk Rock Factory’ scheduled for October 22 and ‘The Royston Club’ scheduled for October 27. Both have been moved. The Dub Pistols on October 28 has been cancelled. The Streets on October 28 is still on, according to the venue’s website.

A spokesperson for the Academy Music Group said they had no update on the original closure notice and did not give a reopening date.

Built in 1968, the building has had several names and uses including Top Rank, Steelys, St Thomas’s Church and Roxy Disco. The Academy opened in 2008 following a £3m refurbishment.

In August, the government announced some schools were unsafe due to RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) which can fail without warning.

It triggered an investigation into thousands of buildings which could have been built with the material, including hospitals and prisons from the 1950s to the 1990s.

The O2 Academy’s closure notice states: "Further to recent guidance relating to RAAC (Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete) used in buildings, O2 Academy Sheffield will be temporarily closed as a precautionary measure while we carry out detailed surveys.

"We appreciate this will be very disappointing and we apologise to all those affected by this decision. Our priority is to ensure the safety of all employees, performers and visitors.