A major Sheffield venue remains closed after announcing tests for crumbly concrete in September 2023.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The O2 Academy on Arundel Gate states it is ‘temporarily closed’ with gigs postponed or moved to other venues. When asked about the future of the venue, a spokeswoman said there was “no update.”

The O2 Academy on Arundel Gate has been closed since September 2023. | NW

O2 Music Group issued a statement on September 28 last year announcing it would close for RAAC 'crumbly' concrete tests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star visited the site in October 2023 and spoke to contractors who said they were due to finish surveying the next day.

There has been no update since.

In August last year the government said some schools were unsafe due to RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete), which can fail without warning.

It triggered an investigation into thousands of buildings which could have been built with the material, including hospitals and prisons from the 1950s to the 1990s.