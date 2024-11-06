O2 Academy Sheffield: Mystery surrounds future of popular venue closed for a year
The O2 Academy on Arundel Gate states it is ‘temporarily closed’ with gigs postponed or moved to other venues. When asked about the future of the venue, a spokeswoman said there was “no update.”
O2 Music Group issued a statement on September 28 last year announcing it would close for RAAC 'crumbly' concrete tests.
The Star visited the site in October 2023 and spoke to contractors who said they were due to finish surveying the next day.
There has been no update since.
In August last year the government said some schools were unsafe due to RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete), which can fail without warning.
It triggered an investigation into thousands of buildings which could have been built with the material, including hospitals and prisons from the 1950s to the 1990s.