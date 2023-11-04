Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major Sheffield venue has been closed for more than a month after announcing tests for crumbly concrete - and the operators have fallen silent.

The O2 Academy on Arundel Gate has postponed or moved events up to November 10.

Contractors at the O2 Academy which closed for concrete tests

The Madisons were due to play tonight, Friday November 3, but the website states it has been postponed and ticket agents will be in touch about a new date.

The Sherlocks were due to play on Saturday November 4, but this has been moved to Sheffield Network on Matilda Street.

The next event scheduled is the Gerry Cinnamon Experience on Friday November 10.

But mystery surrounds the future of the venue which has been closed since September with more than a dozen events cancelled or moved.

The Star visited the site on Tuesday October 17 and spoke to contractors who said they were due to finish surveying the next day.

O2 Academy management last gave an update on October 11 which referred to its original closure statement of September 28.

Its Facebook page is advertising gigs in 2024. But in the comments, worried customers share their concerns and ask the company questions which have not been answered.

Marc Eblet posted: ‘Another Sheffield venue like the Leadmill selling tickets for events that might not even happen.”

Phil Thorns wrote: “I’d recommend you to avoid this until there’s more clarity over the venue.”

In August, the government announced some schools were unsafe due to RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete), which can fail without warning.