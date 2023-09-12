Dore Grill: New era for beloved Sheffield restaurant as mother and daughter take over
The popular venue has new bosses with a new vision
A much-loved restaurant which shocked a community when it closed last year has announced a new era with a mother-daughter management team at the helm.
The Dore Bar and Grill will be run by Rebecca Aitken and daughter Mollie, who are “committed to preserving its local legacy while elevating the contemporary dining and drinks experience.”
The venue on Church Lane, Dore, closed in November after 35 years due to spiralling costs and "too few regular customers", despite rave reviews. It reopened after a revamp in May with a new coffee shop.
Rebecca said: “My vision is for the team to deliver exceptional hospitality whilst creating an upbeat, atmospheric vibe. The feedback from everyone is that The Dore Bar and Grill is a unique but welcoming experience for not only locals, but customers pouring in from all over Sheffield and the nearby Peak District to sample our new menus.”
The pair have introduced a new two-course weekday £14.95 lunch menu, seasonal specials and a calendar of events. The Dore Bar and Grill offers all-day casual dining in the bar, restaurant and outside terrace. The on-site coffee shop is open from 8.30 am with both businesses operating seven days.