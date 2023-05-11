A much-loved former restaurant that left a community shocked when it shut down last year is due to reopen later this month following a revamp.

The building on Church Lane has been renovated and is set for a new lease of life as two new businesses. A project leader said the modern bar and restaurant and an artisan bakery and coffee shop is set to open to the public at the site on Monday, May 29. Bookings will be taken from the following day onwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The space will provide all day casual dining for 190 covers across the bar, restaurant and outside terrace area. The menu will feature Italian inspired dishes with a good range of wines, spirits, beers and cocktails. The on-site bakery and coffee shop will be open from 8.30am with both businesses operating seven days a week.

The Dore Grill restaurant in Sheffield has been put up for sale following its shock closure in November last year

The development is being led by an independently owned retail and hospitality group based in the Peak District. Other sites include; Bank House Hathersage, Coach House Castleton, Nineteen Ten Café and Castleton Coffee Co.

The two new businesses will create 30 jobs for the area. They are inviting people to apply for a variety of positions including bakers, baristas, cocktail bartenders, front of house and kitchen staff at all levels.

Director Samantha Vardy said previously: "Our aim is to deliver a great customer experience and we want to recruit the very best people for this exciting new hospitality project."