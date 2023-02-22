A much-loved former restaurant that left a community shocked when it shut down last year is set for a new lease of life as a 'modern bar & restaurant and artisan bakery & coffee shop'.

The building on Church Lane was put up for sale, with the estate agent Crosthwaite Commercial Limited describing it as a ‘rare opportunity in Dore Village’.

The Star can now reveal the site is currently being renovated and is set for a new lease of life as two new businesses.

Director Samantha Vardy.

The modern bar & restaurant and an artisan bakery & coffee shop are set to open in Spring this year. The space will provide all day casual dining for 190 covers across the bar, restaurant and outside terrace area. The menu will feature Italian inspired dishes with a good range of wines, spirits, beers and cocktails. The on-site bakery and coffee shop will be open from 8.30am with both businesses operating seven days a week.

The development is being led by an independently owned retail and hospitality group based in the Peak District. Other sites include; Bank House Hathersage, Coach House Castleton, Nineteen Ten Café and Castleton Coffee Co.

The two new businesses will create 30 jobs for the area. They are inviting people to apply for a variety of positions including bakers, baristas, cocktail bartenders, front of house and kitchen staff at all levels.

Director Samantha Vardy said "Our aim is to deliver a great customer experience and we want to recruit the very best people for this exciting new hospitality project."

The Dore Grill restaurant in Sheffield has been put up for sale following its shock closure in November last year