The building on Church Lane is now up for sale, with the estate agent Crosthwaite Commercial Limited describing it as a ‘rare opportunity in Dore Village’. The listing states that the asking price is available on application. It says that the stone building and its grounds are suitable for a ‘variety of uses’, which could include conversion into a shop, offices, a gym or a day nursery. As well as the restaurant on the ground floor, the property includes a pair of two-bedroom flats on the upper floors, one of which is currently used as an office.