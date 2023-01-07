The Dore Grill, in Dore, which has been described as the city’s ‘most desirable’ suburb, shut its doors for good in November after 35 years, with shocked customers describing the news as the ‘end of an era’. Its owners said at the time that ‘the costs are too great’ and despite rave reviews too few customers visited regularly.
The building on Church Lane is now up for sale, with the estate agent Crosthwaite Commercial Limited describing it as a ‘rare opportunity in Dore Village’. The listing states that the asking price is available on application. It says that the stone building and its grounds are suitable for a ‘variety of uses’, which could include conversion into a shop, offices, a gym or a day nursery. As well as the restaurant on the ground floor, the property includes a pair of two-bedroom flats on the upper floors, one of which is currently used as an office.
When The Dore Grill closed, it owners Liz Muino and husband Neil urged people to ensure they support their local independent businesses if they don’t want to lose them. “Once they have gone they are not coming back,” they said.
“Those boarded up shops and businesses in your town reduce your choices dramatically. It will be Asda, Lidl, and Wetherspoons and very little else.”
The Dore Grill’s former head chef, Francisco Llaca-Menendez, has since joined Maggie May’s music bar and restaurant in Sheffield city centre, along with his 20-year-old son Diego Llaca-Valeria, who worked with him at The Dore Grill.