News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

The Dore Grill: Much-loved former restaurant in Sheffield's 'most desirable' suburb up for sale after closing

A much-loved former restaurant in one of Sheffield’s most affluent neighbourhoods has gone on the market after it closed.

By Robert Cumber
3 minutes ago

The Dore Grill, in Dore, which has been described as the city’s ‘most desirable’ suburb, shut its doors for good in November after 35 years, with shocked customers describing the news as the ‘end of an era’. Its owners said at the time that ‘the costs are too great’ and despite rave reviews too few customers visited regularly.

The building on Church Lane is now up for sale, with the estate agent Crosthwaite Commercial Limited describing it as a ‘rare opportunity in Dore Village’. The listing states that the asking price is available on application. It says that the stone building and its grounds are suitable for a ‘variety of uses’, which could include conversion into a shop, offices, a gym or a day nursery. As well as the restaurant on the ground floor, the property includes a pair of two-bedroom flats on the upper floors, one of which is currently used as an office.

Hide Ad

When The Dore Grill closed, it owners Liz Muino and husband Neil urged people to ensure they support their local independent businesses if they don’t want to lose them. “Once they have gone they are not coming back,” they said.

Most Popular
The Dore Grill restaurant in Sheffield has been put up for sale following its shock closure in November last year
Hide Ad

“Those boarded up shops and businesses in your town reduce your choices dramatically. It will be Asda, Lidl, and Wetherspoons and very little else.”

The Dore Grill’s former head chef, Francisco Llaca-Menendez, has since joined Maggie May’s music bar and restaurant in Sheffield city centre, along with his 20-year-old son Diego Llaca-Valeria, who worked with him at The Dore Grill.

Hide Ad
The Dore Grill restaurant in Sheffield has been put up for sale following its shock closure in November last year