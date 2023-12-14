The owners say the project is "proceeding as expected"

A multi-million pound conversion of a Sheffield hotel into luxury apartments has yet to start months after the project was announced.

The owners of the Cutlers Hotel on George Street say they are working on designs and hope to announce the start of work in coming months.

But the project is “proceeding as expected.”

Work has yet to start at Cutlers Hotel on George Street.

The Cutlers is part of Vine Hotels, co-owned by former BBC and FA boss Greg Dyke.

In August the firm announced plans to spend ‘multi-millions’ converting it into 27 luxury suites to appeal to longer stay visitors. It hoped to start on site later this year and finish in 12 months.

But today there is no sign of life at the venue and a pile of floor coverings has been left on the steps.

The firm was granted planning permission in October. But it is not allowed to start until a second application for railings is approved. That was submitted in November but Sheffield City Council has yet to make a decision, according to its online planning portal.

An architect’s report states the Cutlers Hotel became ‘financially unviable’ and ceased trading in summer 2022.

Luxury serviced apartments were assessed as the best alterntive, it adds.

Former FA and BBC chief Greg Dyke.

A spokesperson for Vine Hotels said all employees were offered a position in the wider group, which includes Double Tree by Hilton Sheffield Park, Kenwood Hall, Mosborough Hall, Whirlowbrook Hall and The Old Rectory.

Greg Dyke is co-owner of Vine Hotels, with Garin Davies.

The Cutlers Hotel on George Street ceased trading in summer 2022.

In August, Mr Davies said Sheffield was “well behind” other regional destinations in offering serviced apartments.

