M&S Foodhall: New supermarket could be coming to growing shopping centre in Stocksbridge, Sheffield
Developers have submitted proposals for a brand-new, 24,000 sq. ft M&S Foodhall at Fox Valley in Stocksbridge.
If approved, the new food hall would complete the run of stores on the east end of the centre, neighbouring Home Bargains, Aldi and Costa Coffee.
Similar to other M&S stores, this new addition will focus primarily on food with fresh produce, an in-store bakery serving bread and pastries, as well as takeaway hot drinks, and dedicated flower and wine shops.
The store would stock the full range of M&S food products and include a click and collect point for anyone ordering via the store’s website.
An estimated 60 new jobs would be created if planning permission is granted, joining the more than 4,000 colleagues M&S employs in Yorkshire.
Will Smith, property director at M&S, said: “As we reshape for growth, we are always on the search for fantastic sites to open new stores.
“We’re incredibly excited about the opportunity to open a showstopping food store at Fox Valley, allowing us to bring more M&S food favourites to more customers, including from our Yorkshire-based suppliers and farmers, create 60 new local jobs and grow our footprint across Sheffield.”
It is one of many plans submitted for the shopping centre, with outdoor retailer Go Outdoors recently gaining approval to put up signs at their new store and babywear provider JoJo Maman Bebe applying to put up new frontage at a location on the site.
If M&S is approved, the new store is expected open in autumn 2026 just as the centre celebrates its 10th birthday.
James Shepherd, Managing director of Dransfield Properties - who own Fox Valley - said: “Marks and Spencer is the retail name that consistently comes up with our shoppers whenever there is a discussion about new retailers coming to Fox Valley.
“The new Foodhall is going to be really well received, and we’re absolutely delighted to be able to share this news with our shoppers and tenants.
“We have worked with Marks and Spencer in other locations across our company’s portfolio, and it’s fantastic to be able to work together with the company on the vision for their new store here in Stocksbridge.
“If planning is approved, we will be marking the opening of the Fox Valley M&S as the centre celebrates its 10th birthday in 2026 - this part of north Sheffield has undergone a great deal of growth and investment in that decade and we are very proud to be a part of that.”
