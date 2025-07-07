Owners of an award-winning hair salon plan to open a bar and kitchen.

For more than 10 years, the team at Wigs and Warpaint have been providing high-class hairstyling options to the people of Sheffield.

Based out of West One Plaza on Fitzwilliam Street, it’s the city’s largest independent salon and director Claire has acquired multiple accolades, including being named Sheffield’s Salon and Stylist of the year for six consecutive years after public votes.

Now though, the business is expected to see a change, as owners plan to open a bar and kitchen alongside the salon.

Award-winning salon Wigs and Warpaint will be opening a bar in its premises after receiving approval from the council. | Finn Smith

Similar proposals were conditionally approved by the council, though due to changes to the plan the owners had to resubmit their application.

The salon facilities will be moved to the first-floor mezzanine area while the bar and kitchen take over the ground floor.

The new business operating hours will be from 9am to 12.30am.

A proposal shared in the planning application, reads: “The West One complex adjoins the junction of Fitzwilliam Street and West Street, around which is a cluster of bars, cafes, restaurants, and hot food takeaways.

“The complex is also in close proximity to more such uses on Devonshire Street and Division Street. Collectively, this agglomeration of complementary establishments represents a key part of Sheffield’s night-time economy, relying on each others’ success.”

Permission was granted on July 2, despite an objection from a neighbour.

The resident of the nearby apartments raised concerns around noise levels.

They wrote: “I'd like to object to the planning application shown above on the grounds of prevention of public nuisance.

“I'd like to request that the following list of conditions be imposed should the new application be approved. I'd also like to request that these conditions be included in the decision notice if approved.

“The inner and outer doors forming the acoustic lobby to the front entrance shall both be fitted with automatic door closure mechanisms and neither set of doors shall be propped open at any time.

“No loudspeakers shall be fixed externally and no external regulated entertainment.

“There shall be no moving or apparently moving images or lights, strobe or flashing lighting effects on the premises that could be projected against nearby residential properties.”

Other suggestions include pro-active noise control and that smokers and vapers should head to Fitzwilliam Street.

In the council’s decision notice, they stated that a noise survey of the site must take place before development begins.