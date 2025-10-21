One of the county’s most famous ice cream firms has announced plans to open a £15m factory in Sheffield, creating jobs making doughnuts.

The famous ice cream firm Mr Whippy has announced plans to open a state-of-the-art £15million production site in Sheffield.

But it will not be producing ice cream - it will be turning out a range of doughnuts for the well-known food brand, under it plans to launch a new sweet treat to the market next year.

The company, described in an announcement as a ‘heritage brand synonymous with British culture and tradition for thousands of people’, is to introduce doughnuts into its portfolio, which already offers cakes.

Mr Whippy is opening a doughnut factory in Sheffield. Andrew Leroy, Joe Sealey, Knight Frank’s Rebecca Schofield and. Michael Corrado Jackson. Photo: Siubmitted | Submitted

Mr Whippy says it expects to produce more than 104 million of the new doughnuts every year after it opens the factory at Woodhouse Link business park, Woodhouse Mill, in 2026.

The product will be made, and distributed, from a 23,355 sq ft unit after company director Michael Corrado Jackson agreed a new lease for the modern site.

The unit, currently being fitted out for specialist food production, has been marketed by Knight Frank and CPP on behalf of investment manager ESR, and will create more than 50 new jobs on the established industrial estate in South East Sheffield.

Michael Corrado Jackson, company director at Mr Whippy, said: “This major investment is a crucial next step for the brand and its product expansion, and this site perfectly fitted our needs both on location, and for operational purposes being a modern, detached unit.

“We will be able to satisfy the requirements for specialist food production, automation processes, and then easy distribution of the product.

“The unit will be the manufacturing hub for the doughnut production, which will be fully launched next year and available from retailers.”

Rebecca Schofield at Knight Frank described the move as a fantastic example of inward investment in the region to produce a brand-new facility and associated jobs in Sheffield, as part of an ambitious business expansion.

She added: “The modern unit leant itself to becoming a state of the art food production facility and the location for distribution of the product is unparalleled.”

Woodhouse Link is already home to a number of industrial and warehouse occupiers N Vent and BLE Smoke and Fire Curtains.