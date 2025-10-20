Crystal Peaks cinema: Popular Sheffield shopping centre provides latest update on eagerly awaited cinema plan
A spokesman for the centre told The Star that the cinema is ‘on schedule’ and confirmed that it is expected to open for the first time in the next couple of months.
It is due to open ‘late 2025’.
A spokesman for Crystal Peaks confirmed that work the shopping centre needed to put in place in preparation for the opening had been completed.
Fitters are now the in venue completing the work to get the main cinema ready to operate.
The operator of the new cinema has not yet been named, but it is understood be be an independent company which has not currently got any cinemas in the Sheffield area.
When completed it will have four screens with between 55 and 71 seats.
The cinema entrance will be in inside on the Lower Mall, next door to McDonald’s.
The Lower Mall level will remain open later into the evenings to allow access from the mall entrance near the Sainsbury’s in the Green car park.
Bosses say it will offer a broad range of film choices from mid-week vintage showings to family mornings as well as the latest blockbusters.
Documents accompanying the original planning application for the cinema stated: “The cinema would be operated by an established independent cinema operator, showing mainstream Hollywood films. They are looking to expand their presence in the UK market and have identified Crystal Peaks as an attractive and exciting opportunity, which is well suited to accommodating their customer offering.
“The proposed development would provide four screens with the following capacities, split across two floors; Screen 1 – 64 seats; Screen 2 – 64 seats; Screen 3 – 55 seats; and Screen 4 - 71 seats.”
The proposed operating hours for the cinema are 10am until 11pm each day, with the last screenings typically planned to finish by 10.30pm, allowing 30 minutes for people to leave the building after the last film finishes.
In their planning application, Crystal Peaks bosses pointed out that there was a 10 screen cinema at the centre, the old UCI cinema, from May 1988 until March 2003.
It was bigger than the new one which is planned now, with auditoriums to fit between 200 and 312 people at that time.