New hotel and steakhouse coming to Sheffield city centre

Mitchells & Butlers snapped up the former Halifax bank on the corner of Surrey and Norfolk streets. As well as a hotel, it will open a Miller & Carter Steakhouse in the premises.

The Star broke news of the £2.36m project last year.

A Mitchells & Butlers spokeswoman confirmed they had completed the purchase of the site.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former bank on Surrey Street will be a hotel.

She added: “We plan to develop it into our premium steakhouse brand, Miller & Carter Steakhouse, and a 20-bed hotel.

“We are excited at the prospect of bringing Miller & Carter to Sheffield city centre and will provide an update on when development work will commence as soon as our programme is confirmed.”

The handsome heritage building dates back to 1893. It has stood empty since 2017.

The company was granted planning permission in March 2020, just before lockdown.

Historic Surrey Street is one of Sheffield’s best. Picture: Chris Etchells

Documents show the hotel will be an Innkeeper’s Collection lodge, all 20 bedrooms will be ensuite. There will be no parking. The restaurant is set to have 187 ‘covers’ - the number of people that can be accommodated per sitting - on the ground floor and basement.

Some 48 full time jobs will be created.

The firm states: “The restaurant will attract additional footfall to this part of the retail core and improve the city centre’s tourism offer.”

Historic Surrey Street boasts the Grade I-listed Town Hall and six Grade II-listed buildings including the Central Library, Channing Hall, The Graduate pub, numbers 67 and 69 and Leader House.

Local journalism holds the powerful to account and gives people a voice. Please take out a digital subscription or buy a paper.