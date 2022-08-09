The budget hotel chain has signed a deal with Rotherham Council to build a 69-room hotel in the town centre to include 25 new jobs. The authority is funding it as part of a redevelopment scheme set to include a cinema, restaurants, cafes and a new public square.

The firm also wants to open a fourth hotel in Sheffield and second sites in Barnsley and Chesterfield as part of a £160m expansion drive targeting 16 locations in the North East that could create 400 jobs.

The Travelodge at Meadowhall

Claire Good, Travelodge chief operating officer said: “As we look to the future, the North East business and leisure economies are growing at pace especially as the region is a top staycation destination.

“However, as we have become a nation of value conscious travellers, with more of us choosing to stay in budget hotels than any other hotel type, there is a shortage of good quality and low cost accommodation within the region.

“To help fill this gap and fulfil growing demand, we are today announcing our North East hotel target expansion programme and are actively looking for hotel sites in 16 target locations.

“This expansion includes finding a site to open our fourth hotel in Sheffield. This collective expansion programme could represent an investment of £160 million for third party investors and create 400 new jobs.”

The firm operates 597 hotels in the UK. Last summer it announced 680 vacancies in a summer hiring spree.