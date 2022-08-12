Cole Brothers Sheffield: MP Paul Blomfield slams Historic England listing U-turn

A Sheffield MP has criticised a decision to list the Cole Brothers building, stating ‘it comes without financial support or recognition of the consequences’.

By David Walsh
Friday, 12th August 2022, 10:22 am

Paul Blomfield, whose Sheffield Central constituency has the former John Lewis building at its heart, said he was confident owner Sheffield City Council would make the best of it ‘but there will be lots of difficulties'.

And he harked back to 2001 when Historic England rejected an application to list the Barker’s Pool building stating ‘it does not quite come up to the very high standard required for the listing of post-war buildings'.

Read More

Read More
Cole Brothers Sheffield: Grade II listing of former John Lewis slammed as 'ludic...
He harked back to 2001 when Historic England rejected and application to list the Barker’s Pool building stating ‘it does not quite come up to the very high standard required for the listing of post-war buildings'.

Most Popular

Mr Blomfield said: “Historic England have reversed their previous assessment of the building and created real challenges with this decision.

“Our post-war heritage is important but the last review concluded that the John Lewis building did not meet the high standards required for listing.

NEWS: New future for Cole Brothers confirmed

“Given the structural issues facing the building, Grade 2 status will impose huge costs on the council as the landlord and limit the city’s options in redeveloping this important site.

Paul Blomfield MP said he was confident owner Sheffield City Council would make the best of it ‘but there will be lots of difficulties'. Picture Scott Merrylees

“It’s a decision which comes without financial support or recognition of the consequences. I’m confident that the council will make the best of the situation, but there’ll be lots of difficulties.”

Experts say the 60-year-old building needs a total revamp costing up to £65m.

Historic England says it now has a ‘much better understanding of the architectural context nationally into which the former Cole Brothers’ store in Sheffield sits’.

The authority is in the process of selling it to a developer with a decision due by November.

NEWS: New hotel planned in £160m expansion drive

NEWS: Fake chimneys installed after heritage row

NEWS: Tycoon ordered to demolish cafe and car park at stately home

NEWS: Bitter memories of Sheffield City Airport

To continue holding the powerful to account and giving people a voice, The Star needs you to subscribe, please

Paul BlomfieldHistoric EnglandSheffieldSheffield City CouncilJohn Lewis