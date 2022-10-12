News you can trust since 1887
Members devastated at closure of inner city PureGym in Sheffield

An inner-city gym in Sheffield that boasted about helping people in deprived areas exercise is moving to a new location two miles away.

By David Walsh
30 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2022, 11:03am

PureGym on Spital Hill is closing on December 5, leaving members devastated. The site operates 24 hours and has a cherished women’s only section.

Aaminah Parveen said she was ‘very saddened and disheartened’ after attending for a few years, making friends and feeling safe there.

PureGym at Spital Hill.

She said: “This is very disheartening as the Sheffield North branch is located centrally and for many people their closest and most accessible gym operating 24 hours and providing a women's only section, which most other gyms do not provide. As a result of closing down, this will negatively impact the local community.”

She has launched a petition urging management to reconsider.

It comes after PureGym said in November 2020 that ‘closing gyms will have more of an impact on lower socio-economic groups who live in more densely populated urban areas where there is less outside space to exercise. For these people, who can’t afford or access golf courses and tennis courts, the gym is the only or main form of activity/exercise and is critical for maintaining and improving their physical and mental wellbeing’.

A PureGym spokeswoman apologised and acknowledged there was a ‘huge appetite’ for affordable fitness in Sheffield.

She added: “We remain committed to providing low cost, high quality fitness in the area and to supporting the gym team, who will all be offered redeployment in local gyms.”

It is being replaced by a 'much more accessible' site at Meadowhall Retail Park, ‘just 2.2 miles away’, she added.

Members can transfer, or cancel and receive a refund.

