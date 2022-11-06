The Barker’s Pool store, which is still known by many as Cole Brothers, closed in June 2021. Peter took redundancy and now works as a personal shopper, based at Meadowhall.

Last year, he spoke to The Star about how much he loved working at John Lewis and how much he missed the store. A year later, Peter is thriving as a freelance personal stylist and believes the redundancy was actually a blessing in disguise.

“I did love the John Lewis store, I loved the people and the customers that would come in even if they hadn’t booked a session with me. There were so many characters and personalities. We were like a big family,” said Peter. “The beautiful thing is I’ve still kept in touch with so many clients and partners, we’re all supportive of each other and it’s a lovely thing. The Cole Brothers magic is still alive, we’re just doing different things with that magic.”

Peter Kane was one of nearly 300 employees who lost their jobs when John Lewis closed its Sheffield store. He now works as a personal shopper at Meadowhall and says John Lewis closing may have been a 'blessing in disguise'.

In his role as a freelance personal stylist at Meadowhall, Peter helps clients find their own personal style and not just wear what the “magazines tell them to”. His loyal clients that followed him from John Lewis are enjoying the change as they have a large choice of shops to choose from.

Peter offers a service starting at £100 for a one-hour session. For a longer session including expert advice on colour matching, it will cost you £250. “People know me as Mr Colours,” joked Peter. “I know which colours suit people. Wearing the right colours will not only lift your complexion, making you look younger, but it will inspire and provide a positive uplift for people around you. Colour is a gift to celebrate. Something as simple as a scarf is the perfect way to enjoy colour and to get it next to your face for instant effect!”

His service is also focussing highly on sustainability now, encouraging his clients to only buy items that they will wear again and again. “I ask my clients if they will get plenty of wear out of a garment and if they say no I advise them not to buy it. It also saves them money,” explained Peter.

As well as working at Meadowhall, Peter works with boutique stores such as Sandersons and helps train new personal stylists at the London College of Style. “For the staff who worked at John Lewis it was a huge shock when the store closed,” he said. “Some people had worked there for so many years. However, redundancy has allowed them to do something different, almost like a blessing in disguise.”

For style tips and tricks for your Christmas shopping this year, you can follow Peter on Instagram.