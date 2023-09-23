The social media superstar will be joined by other TikTok creators like Granny Turismo.

TikTok sensation DJ Suat has been named as the guest headliner for the annual Meadowhall Student Night in Sheffield.

The popular DJ found fame for his surprise mobile DJ sets and he has travelled the world performing on his portable decks.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall said: “It’s great to welcome back Sheffield’s students and we’re thrilled to have DJ Suat join us to kick start this year’s student event.

The TikTok sensation, DJ Suat, will guest headline the 2023 Meadowhall Student Night. (Photo courtesy of Meadowhall)

“Our retailers have offered an amazing range of deals so students joining us on the night can look forward to discounts on everything from fashion and beauty to restaurants and leisure – along with a host of prizes to be won on the night!”

Shops including Levi's, Size?, All Saints and Dr Martins have a number of deals on for the students attending. Interactive activities like a giant fruit machine, a 360-degree photo booth and huge ball pool will also be available.

Students will be able to get their hands on giveaways from The Leadmill, Unidays and PureGym, as well as a host of tickets to "must-see" shows at the Utilita Arena.