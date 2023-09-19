Thousands of new students will be arriving in Sheffield this month - and one of the first things they’ll be searching for is a good night out.

Sheffield Business Improvement District has compiled an in-depth guide to the city centre’s student nightlife for 2023 undergraduates.

There’s everything from live sports to drink offers, activity bars to champagne, plus some recommendations from former freshers.

‘It wouldn’t be right to be a student in Sheffield and not go to The Leadmill’, said Rebecca McPhillips.

The 24-year-old content creator, a final year journalism student at The University of Sheffield, includes the iconic city institution in her top three places to visit.

The music venue hosts a diverse range of events, from comedy to theatre, and has dedicated freshers’ events taking place on the weekend of September 16-18.

Rebecca added: “Everyone raves about The Leadmill because it’s such a city institution.

“I also recommend Tiger Works, they do a £5 round where you get five drinks for £5, which is really good.

“It has a cool vibe and there are a lot of students working there.”

Rebecca’s final recommendation was old-fashioned ale house The Washington, the home of live music and after parties aplenty.

“It’s also a great photography spot because of the quirky decor, there’s lots of artwork and signs creating a psychedelic vibe.”

Sports and safety are the top considerations when it comes to a night out for Ewan Rennoldson.

The second year business management student at The University of Sheffield suggests heading to the student union as a first destination.

Ewan, aged 21, said: “The students’ union is probably the best bet for people coming to Sheffield for the first time.

“There’s a reason it’s been rated the best in the country. It has something for everyone, and has a very safe environment for a nightclub.

“There are always enough bouncers on the door and they have buses home for £1.50, it’s also very central.”

The union is hosting a range of freshers’ events from September 15.

Sunderland fan Ewan also found plenty of places to watch his beloved sport in Sheffield city centre.

He added: “Along West Street, the one I used to go to most was Molly Malone’s.

“I loved that there was live sport on so as well as having a night out, I could see the football.

“The Forum may not be as student focused as other venues but they’ve got good drinks offers and lots of variety.”

The guide from Sheffield BID features some 30 different venues, including these:

Corporation, 2 Milton Street.

Known affectionately as Corp, this grungey nightclub is also a stalwart of the Sheffield scene.

Introduce yourself to its alternative music, famous metal staircase and four rooms of fun at their freshers’ event, Corporation Carnival, from September 17-22.

Popworld, 2-8 Carver Street.

Dance the night away at Popworld, a homage to music from the 1990s to the present day.

They specialise in cheesy songs you’ll sing your heart out to, pastel decor, plus a range of retro-inspired cocktails.

Billy Big Balls, 125-127 West Street

Take a trip back to childhood with this adult ball pit bar.

As well as the novelty of jumping into the ball pit, they offer beer pong and bottomless booze sessions.

West Street Live, 128 West Street

Music is at the heart of everything at this late night live music bar, a staple on the West Street circuit.

Staff are imaginative with their drinks offers, too.

Capone’s Speakeasy, 99 West Street

Hidden away behind a secret door is a 1920s-style speakeasy, Capone’s.

This stylish cocktail lounge inside a cocktail bar (Mr Wilson’s) has private booths, beautiful bespoke drinks and must be booked in advance. Students receive two-for-one on cocktails with a valid ID.

Crystal Bar, 23-32 Carver Street Another location to splash out at is Crystal. This year the luxury bar’s freshers’ events include a Thai-style full moon party on September 18.

The Cavendish, 220 West Street.

A home from home for students, the Cavendish pub has it all. There’s live sport, student offers, a gaming booth, big quiz and food.

Olivia’s Townhouse, 173-179 West Street.

Practice those perfect poses before heading to this Insta-worthy nightspot.

The bright pink exterior makes it easy to spot. Once inside, expect cocktails, bottomless brunches, dancing and late night entertainment.

Firepit Rocks, 138 West Street.

A self-proclaimed gaming and dive bar, Firepit Rocks specialises in beer towers, barbecue food and dirty burgers. Unpretentious good times are the name of the game there.

Gut Level, Eyre Street.

Queer-led Gut Level has some of the most immersive events in Sheffield, from speed friending to pub quizzes. It’s a membership community but the cost of joining is low and the team is fundraising towards an exciting new venue in the city centre.

Glory Holes, 43 High Street.

Taking part in an activity is the best way to get to know new housemates.

Mini golf bar Glory Holes is the perfect place for some competitive spirit, plenty of photo opportunities and drinks offers galore.

Plot 22, 20-22 Exchange Street

Somewhat off the beaten track, Plot 22 is a multi-purpose creative venue with an interesting history.

It’s worth checking out their eclectic events, which include underground music nights, alcohol-free socials and DJs from every niche.