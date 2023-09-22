News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield places to eat: 7 city centre takeaways for students with five-star food hygiene ratings

Where are the best, and most hygienic, takeaways in the city centre to pick up a kebab or some fried chicken to soak up an evening's revelry?

By News desk
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

It's that time of year again...

The students are back in Sheffield, Freshers' Week is underway, and you're just as likely to see a set of Smurfs on a bar-crawl down West Street as you are a load of lads dressed up as traffic cones.

But where should students themselves head to at the end of yet another epic night out? Where are the best, and most hygienic, takeaways in the city centre to pick up a kebab or some fried chicken to soak up an evening's revelry?

We checked the Food Standards Agency's food hygiene ratings for takeaways or sandwich shops with a West Street or city centre Glossop Road postal address, then picked out a selection of those which had earned five-star ratings.

A five-star rating - awarded only after inspectors have scrutinised three key categories of hygienic food handling, cleanliness of facilities, and systems to ensure food is safe to eat - means standards are 'very good'.

The scheme, run in partnership with Sheffield Council, was created to help customers make informed choices about where they choose to eat.

All data is correct as of September 19, 2023.

Aslan's Kebabs, on 187 West Street, in Sheffield city centre, was awarded a five-star food hygiene rating when it was last inspected on July 25, 2023

1. Aslan's Kebabs

Aslan's Kebabs, on 187 West Street, in Sheffield city centre, was awarded a five-star food hygiene rating when it was last inspected on July 25, 2023 Photo: Google

Domino's Pizza, at 167-169 West Street, in Sheffield city centre, was awarded a five-star food hygiene rating when it was last inspected on July 9, 2023

2. Domino's

Domino's Pizza, at 167-169 West Street, in Sheffield city centre, was awarded a five-star food hygiene rating when it was last inspected on July 9, 2023

KFC, at 163 West Street, in Sheffield city centre, was awarded a five-star food hygiene rating when it was last inspected on July 9, 2023

3. KFC

KFC, at 163 West Street, in Sheffield city centre, was awarded a five-star food hygiene rating when it was last inspected on July 9, 2023

K-Town Chicken, inside the Cavendish, at 220-238 West Street, in Sheffield city centre, was handed a five-star food hygiene rating on April 20, 2023

4. K-Town Chicken

K-Town Chicken, inside the Cavendish, at 220-238 West Street, in Sheffield city centre, was handed a five-star food hygiene rating on April 20, 2023 Photo: Google

